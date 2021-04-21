Texas A&M Corpus Christi is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage.

The university is holding a series of events for the next month that will allow students to learn about the cultures.

Tuesday, it held a forum on Anti-Asian Racism.

Professors and students spoke about the struggles they have dealt with. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is from April 19 to May 6.

Click here to see the in-person and virtual events the university is hosting.

While the heritage month is typically celebrated in May, it was moved up to so it won't conflict with finals and graduation.