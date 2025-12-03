Texas A&M-Corpus Christi dedicates H-E-B Performance Hall after $1M donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated the dedication of its newly named H-E-B Performance Hall today, honoring the grocery chain's $1 million donation to the university.

The special ceremony marks a major milestone in the partnership between H-E-B and the university. University President and CEO Kelly Miller said the center will continue to serve as a cultural hub for both the campus and the wider community.

"H-E-B has just supported the university in so many facets, in so many ways. But this will help us elevate the arts," Miller said.

Miller emphasized the center's role in expanding programming for the community.

"This is a performing art center that we have many events for the community, as well as for our campus. It's one that we will be expanding programming for... so we will be doing more external events to just contribute to that cultural vibrancy of the Coastal Bend," Miller said.

The longstanding partnership between H-E-B and the university spans more than a decade. Officials say the renamed center strengthens their mission to enrich the Coastal Bend's cultural landscape.

H-E-B's involvement with the university extends beyond the performing arts center. The company also contributes to Izzy's Food Pantry and offers educational support.

"We have a strong partnership with our endowment scholarship for engineering through the university and students can apply throughout the year," said Beth Dottomo, Senior Manager Public Affairs with H-E-B.

