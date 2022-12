CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews will be installing new power lines Dec. 14-20 on a stretch of road on FM 774 about 8.5 miles from the U.S. Highway 77 intersection in Refugio.

Wire pulling activities will require crews to temporarily close area road crossing on these dates.

The crews plan to work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and all schedules are dependent on weather.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.