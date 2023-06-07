Lane closures on Cimarron Boulevard between Queen Bess and York Crossing expected to last two weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Motorists across the city of Corpus Christi might want to take note of some lane closures along Cimarron Boulevard.

A contractor for a private development in the area will install new utilities across Cimarron Boulevard between York Crossing Boulevard and Queen Bess Drive beginning Tuesday, June 6.

According to city officials, the construction on Cimarron Boulevard will be completed in two phases.

During phase 1, the contractor will temporarily close one lane of traffic for both directions of Cimarron Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and work crews have established a two-way traffic pattern on the southbound travel lanes.

"As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will shift the two-way traffic pattern to the northbound travel lanes," said city officials.

Construction is expected to last two weeks, and drivers should pay attention to all warning signs.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Motorists will have residential and business access at all times during construction," added city officials.

City officials said safety is essential, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted detour signs.