Temperatures today can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've not even hit the first day of summer but we're already in the middle of a heat wave.

It is important to look out for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

What is the difference?

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating and a rapid or weak pulse.

Heat stroke includes red-hot dry skin or even losing consciousness.

Health experts say people experiencing heat exhaustion need to get to a cool, dry place, drink water and take a cold shower or use a cool compress to lower body temperature.

Those experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke should call 911 ans seek medical attention immediately.

People working outdoors are at an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“We bring plenty of water, and Gatorade's and we try and rest every 2 hours for 5 minutes or so to hydrate ourselves,” says Felipe Paniagua.

Kingsville Fire Chief Adame tells me there are no resources available to the public right now but advises people to check on their elderly neighbor.

