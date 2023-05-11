Teens take part in vaping dangers seminar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The central jury room at the Nueces County Courthouse was packed with area youth on Wednesday night.

Around 400 students who have had trouble with the law were there to take part in a special anti-vaping seminar. Judge Joe Benavides helped organize the event.

This event is also the last stage these students needed to complete to get deferred disposition, a type of probation that can dismiss your citation if you meet certain criteria.

