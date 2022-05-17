Teenagers volunteer by renovating homes in their community

CALALLEN, Texas — A group of teens from Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen are helping out in their community by renovating homes for people who are in need of it.

Sea City Work Camp is a week-long camp where the teens will help with renovating kitchens and bathrooms, putting on roofs, replacing windows, and painting inside and outside the homes.

“It’s just an awesome feeling to start our summer that way. You lead off knowing you changed someone's life and it’s just an amazing feeling," said Kennedy Barnett a senior at Calallen high school.

Hannah Bammert is a volunteer and told us the camp helps them spread the word of God through helping out in their community.

“It puts a smile on the homeowner's faces and it really makes a difference to their year or even the rest of their life," said Hannah Bammert a senior at Calallen high school.

These high school students have been helping out in their community through Sea City Camp for four years.

They said this year there are about 50 students volunteering and they will be working on five homes for the week.

“It's just a great experience for everybody, and everybody always has great things to say about Sea City Work Camp," said Ashlynn Maldonado a senior at Calallen high school.

Kathy Rios the chair for Sea City Work Camp said this camp has been around for 30 years, and to have the students help out in their community and even come back as camp leaders is all a part of their mission.

“To be able to say, Sea City Work Camp is still changing lives in Corpus Christi or in the Coastal Bend I think that is wonderful. It is about God seeing and blessing this project and saying 'go at it again there’s a lot of people in need,'" said Rios.

The renovation for the homes begins June 6 at 8:00 a.m.

