Teenage shooter sentenced to 4 years for Kings Crossing house party shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teenage boy who shot multiple people at a house party in Kings Crossing this summer has been sentenced to four years in juvenile detention.

In August, the juvenile shot 19-year-old John Gomez Jr. several times for his necklace. One of the stray bullets struck Jaden Lopez, who was sitting near a pool with his girlfriend.

Jessie Briseno Facebook Several of Jaden's friends from Church Unlimited and from church camp visited and prayed alongside him during his hospital stay.

The shooting happened at a house party hosted by a Veterans Memorial High School cheerleader.

KRIS6 News spoke with Jaden's mother, Jessie Briseno, Tuesday afternoon. She doesn't believe justice was served. She says Jaden wasn't able to play football or participate in band this year at West Oso High School, but has started powerlifting and will try to participate in track this coming year.

Jessie Briseno Shooting victim Jaden Lopez with his mother, Jessie Briseno.

The juvenile took a plea deal to serve four years in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

