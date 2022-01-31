Teacher resigns after reportedly using inappropriate language in front of students

A Rockport-Fulton Middle School Teacher has resigned following a reported incident in which she used racially sensitive, and inappropriate language while talking with students.

Aransas County ISD Communications and Media Coordinator Gil Perez confirmed the news Monday morning.

"We have accepted the teacher’s resignation and she will not be returning to campus," he said in an email.

Rockport-Fulton Middle School parent Sarah Kelly told KRIS 6 News on Friday that the language came up during a discussion about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and language, such as the N-word, that is considered offensive.

Perez said the language is inconsistent with ACISD values, no matter the situation.

"We want to again assure parents and the community that this type of language will not be tolerated regardless of the context in which it arose," he said. "This is not who we are and is not a reflection on the rest of our devoted Middle School staff."

This is a developing story. Senior multimedia journalist Reyna Rodriguez will have more on this story Monday night on KRIS 6 News.