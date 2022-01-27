Rockport-Fulton teacher on leave after being accused of using racial slurs, inappropriate language

A Rockport-Fulton Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly using racial slurs and inappropriate language in front of students.

Aransas County ISD released a statement Thursday afternoon about the action, stating in part that 'This is not who we are, and we do not condone the language that was used. . . . We want to assure parents and the community that such conduct will not be tolerated."

The incident reportedly occurred during lunch, when a small group of students was gathered with the teacher.

The language reportedly was caught on video, and parents approached district administration after hearing the video.

