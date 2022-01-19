Taqueria Garibaldi owner Mingo Sevilla dies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The normally bustling parking lot at Taqueria Garibaldi was still Wednesday morning, it's blinking neon sign dark.

The Uptown-area staple announced owner Mingo Sevilla died Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.

A Facebook post by his daughter, Stefani Sevilla Vasquez, on Jan. 13 said her father was suffering from cancer.

The restaurant, which has been in existence for more than 25 years, started as a humble Mexican restaurant in a run-down part of Corpus Christi, and eventually was built into a flourishing business on the corner of Blucher and South Staples streets, just blocks away from the Nueces County Courthouse.

The smiling patriarch's warm personality was reflected in the family-owned restaurant's menu options, which honored his family — the Stefani Plate being named after his daughter, who manages the restaurant. Numbers 58, 59, 64 and 65, are named for his beloved soccer team, the Chivas de Guadalajara.

The restaurant suffered, like many, during the initial wave of COVID-19. But when the Sevillas were able to reopen, it was important to Mingo and his staff to continue to help its community in need.

“We have decided that it does not matter if you are short a penny, dollar or even three dollars," Sevilla Vasquez said in April 2020. "If you’re hungry or thirsty, come to us and we are more than happy to help you.”

A neighboring business, Comanche Corner Cafe, shared the Garibaldi post, asking for customers to "hold the family and staff in your hearts."

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.