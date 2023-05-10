TAMUK to address learning loss in new initiative with KISD, SGISD in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville will soon partner with two of its local school districts in an effort to address learning loss with a new program, according to a release from the university.

The release states the U.S. Department of Education announced TAMUK as one of 26 institutions that was selected to participate in the National Partnership for Student Success initiative, which aims to address learning loss and mental health challenges in K-12 classes as a result of the pandemic.

The initiative will be implementing techniques like summer learning programs, success coaching and tutoring.

Other colleges, universities and school districts are encouraged to take part by using Federal Work Study funds to increase the number of college students working with K-12 students.

Aside from TAMUK, Texas A&M University-Central Texas is the only other Texas institution participating in the program, the release states.

“The Texas A&M University System is constantly seeking new ways to serve our students and communities,” John Sharp, the Texas A&M University System Chancellor said in the release. “I am proud of A&M-Kingsville’s commitment to using Federal Work Study to meet the tutoring and mentorship needs of their local school districts as part of the National Partnership for Student Success.”

TAMUK President Robert Vela said the university is honored to be an early adopter of the NPSS program.

“This program aligns with our university’s role in supporting education in our back yard while offering our students highly-relevant, experiential learning through our Work Study Program,” Vela said. “In leveraging evidence-based strategies to address learning loss and educational inequities in our communities, we will ensure our education students are well-prepared to teach and lead in their own classrooms after graduation.”

The release states that participating institutions are asked to commit a minimum of 15% of their FWS funds in support of the program.

TAMUK is committing 22% of FWS funding to create the NPSS Student Fellow program. the funds will go towards supporting 20 TAMUK students who will serve as tutors, mentors and success coaches with the Kingsville and Santa Gertrudis Independent School Districts in fall 2023.

“The Kingsville Independent School District (KISD) is very excited and honored to be a partner with TAMUK in this exceptional endeavor,” KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez said in the release. “The future of the field of education looks bright because, ultimately, the education of students and the entire community will prosper.”

SGISD Superintendent Veronica Alfaro is also looking forward to the districts participation.

“Santa Gertrudis ISD (SGISD) is excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Texas A&M University-Kingsville as we continue to find ways to address learning loss and increase student success,” she said. “We welcome the NPSS fellows to our district and we are confident they will impact our students learning progress.”

