TAMUCC Library collecting materials to capture how holidays are celebrated in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The way a community celebrates the holidays says a lot about its culture and traditions.

Understanding the context around events and celebrations can assist historians paint a vivid picture of historical events for future generations.

The Special Collections and Archives at Mary and Jeff Bell Library at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is seeking donations of materials that reflect how holidays are celebrated in the Coastal Bend.

"It is important that we collect materials that capture what life is like in the Coastal Bend. We hope to capture this history through donations from the community itself," said TAMU-CC staff.

Historians say that the community's stories and actions are vital for future historians as well.

"By donating materials that capture how you celebrate holidays to our archives, we can capture the cultural history and lived experience in the Coastal Bend," said organizers.

The Special Collections and Archives at Mary and Jeff Bell Library is currently accepting physical and digital donations.

Organizers can assist donors in digitizing their items so they can keep their physical copies and gain digital copies as well. Anyone who wants to donate to the special collections archive can schedule an appointment

or simply log on to their website.

Some of the items that the special collections department requests include letters, postcards, photographs, documents, memorabilia, oral histories, and artifacts.

Special Collections and Archives at Mary and Jeff Bell Library are hosting a History Harvest at the Artwalk on Friday at House of Rock from 5 pm to 9 pm on Friday, Dec. 2

For more information, visit the Special Collections and Archives at Mary and Jeff Bell Library on Facebook.

