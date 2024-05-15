TAMUCC breaks ground on new state-of-the-art media building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Island University will have a new building on campus soon.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi held a groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art arts and media building.

This building will include a new home for the music, theatre, and dance programs.

It will have a theatre that has 325 seats, a dance recital hall, a black box, and much more.

"To provide a wonderful educational opportunity for our students, to increase cultural vibrancy to our community, also to support campus life," said Kelly Miller, TAMUCC President.

The Arts and Media Building will be ready to house students in 2026.

