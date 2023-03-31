TAMU-K helps music students prepare for upcoming UIL competition

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Music students from across Texas showed off their skills at Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

On Thursday and Friday, several middle and high school concert bands worked with instructors at the university to prepare for the upcoming UIL competition.

The two day music clinic was meant to give students feedback on their performance, but also consider choosing TAMU-K to continue their education.

Students who attended Friday's clinic were from Santa Gertrudis Middle School, Port Isabel High School and Sharyland Pioneer High School

Some of the music directors shared how this was a great opportunity for their students.

"They get motivated, inspired by these college teachers and getting praised for what they're playing today so they can continue in their music education and academic studies as well," said Ronnie Rios, the director of instrumental music at Port Isabel High School.

In total, about 500 students from two middle and eight high schools participated in these clinics.