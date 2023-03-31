Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TAMU-K helps music students prepare for upcoming UIL competition

TAMU-K helps area musicians prepare for upcoming UIL
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 19:50:13-04

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Music students from across Texas showed off their skills at Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

On Thursday and Friday, several middle and high school concert bands worked with instructors at the university to prepare for the upcoming UIL competition.

The two day music clinic was meant to give students feedback on their performance, but also consider choosing TAMU-K to continue their education.

Students who attended Friday's clinic were from Santa Gertrudis Middle School, Port Isabel High School and Sharyland Pioneer High School

Some of the music directors shared how this was a great opportunity for their students.

"They get motivated, inspired by these college teachers and getting praised for what they're playing today so they can continue in their music education and academic studies as well," said Ronnie Rios, the director of instrumental music at Port Isabel High School.

In total, about 500 students from two middle and eight high schools participated in these clinics.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Women's History Month