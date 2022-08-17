TAMU-CC welcomes returning and incoming students for new semester

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi kicked off the new semester with a wave of welcome.

New and returning students spent Wednesday morning moving into their dorms with help from their family and friends.

The students were also welcomed with an Islander family cookout.

KRIS 6 News caught up with students and parents and what they're looking forward to.

"I'm feeling pretty excited, a little nervous personally," said incoming Freshman Mya Hobbs.

Her mom, Tawnell Hobbs, echoed the statement.

While some students and families were nervous, others couldn't contain their excitement.

Amy Crugnale was helping her daughter Crisanta — an incoming freshman — move into her dorm.

"I'm excited for her and her adventures to come," said Crugnale. "She's going to school, she's going to learn, she's going to grow, and she's going to have a blast."

It's not too late to become an Islander. Those interested can check out Super Saturday for a one stop shop enrollment.

The first official day of the fall semester is Monday, Aug. 22.