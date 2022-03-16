Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TAMU-CC Provost touts national exposure for school despite NCAA Tournament loss

Impact of NCAA tournament trip for Islanders
TAMUCC Provost touts national exposure for school despite NCAA Tournament loss
Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 23:25:24-04

For only the second time in school history — and the first time since 2007 — the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Men's basketball team played in the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night.

The Islanders season came to an end though with a 76-67 loss to Texas Southern.

“We did not get the outcome that we wanted, but we celebrate our students everyday anyway," TAMU-CC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Clarenda Phillips said. "And we are so proud of our students including our male student athletes. So it was a good day to be an Islander. They did make it into the tournament, and there’s a lot to be said for that.”

There's also a lot to be said about the exposure the school got on a large national stage.

Millions of people watch "March Madness" every year, and playing in this year's tournament's very first game likely meant a huge television audience.

“We are a hidden jewel down here in South Texas," Phillips said. "And we know we offer a great education — a great place for students to come live, learn. And so I think we are on the map. I think, if nothing else, we were in the tournament bracket. So I think people will find us more readily now.”

Dozens of Islander fans watched the game at two watch-parties hosted by Brewster Street Ice House Downtown and the Post bar and restaurant.

One of those fans, a 1994 TAMU-CC graduate, used a stock market term while agreeing with Phillips that the tournament appearance was a positive for the school.

“It’s huge — not only for the university, for sports, for academics — all of the above," Kelley Allen said. "Corpus Christi is an IPO (initial public offering) taking off, :53 and we’re very blessed to have Texas A&M Corpus Christi as part of our community.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections