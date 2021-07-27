TAMU-CC programs available for those coming out of foster care

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly two dozen foster children from around South Texas paid a visit to Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

The annual event is designed to help them learn about resources available to them as they apply for college. That includes the state's tuition waiver, and the university's Island Harbor program.

The program is designed to help young adults aging out of foster care transition to independent living while attending school.

"I've had so many students tell me that they would have never been able to go to college without a program like this," said program specialist Jessica Aleman. "They would have never been able to pursue that degree that they wanted. So it just provides such a great opportunity for them to take that next step in their lives."

The children were also treated to a lecture, lunch and virtual presentation on the campus, followed by a speakers panel.

