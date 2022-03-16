TAMU-CC offering free counseling and support to expectant mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has announced their newest program supporting expectant mothers in the Coastal Bend through the Group Led Empowerment of Expectant Mother (GLEEM).

TAMU-CC's latest program invites expectant mothers, ages 18 and older to participate in a free five-week support group to learn valuable skills to enhance their mental and emotional health within their first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

University staff says up to 12 pregnant women will be accepted into the program.

"Participants will be provided an abundance of helpful resources including psychoeducation about maternal mental health, and access to other resources from local obstetrical and gynecological experts, a nutritionist, and a pelvic floor therapist," said organizers from TAMU-CC.

Organizers say a social network will be established to support participants through their pregnancy and postpartum journey.

The Group Led Empowerment of Expectant Mother (GLEEM) program will run from March 22 through April 19 and is free of charge.

To be eligible in this study: you must be at least 18 years of age, be in your first half of pregnancy at the start of this program, and must be able to meet at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, the Counseling and Training Clinic at TAMU-CC, or via Zoom once per week (Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) for five weeks between March 22 through April 19.

The program is part of a confidential research study to address the challenges that expecting mothers may face during pregnancy and postpartum.

Expectant mothers can register here: https://bit.ly/3Cn9MnO