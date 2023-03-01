TAMU-CC I-HEART program helping 1st grade students with reading, writing skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First grade students in the Costal Bend are now able to expand their literacy skills with the help of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi tutors.

The university announced its Islanders Helping the Early Acceleration of Readers Together program for the spring.

It aims to help first grade students in the community who struggle with writing and reading.

The I-HEART program has a dual mission, because it also serves as an opportunity to prepare future teachers to get hands-on experience in the education field.

"It benefits our children because they are receiving extra support in addition to what their teacher are giving them and possibly any reading interventionist in the school," Bethanie Pletcher, an associate professor of reading and education at TAMU-CC said. "A lot of reading interventionist are spread thin so the more support these students can have the better.”

The program has served more than 200 Coastal Bend kids, and has now expanded to Gloria Hicks Elementary School, where they currently help 12 students.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.