TAMU-CC and Premont ISD enter into partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the Premont Independent School District have entered into a partnership that will create new educational and career opportunities for students from that small rural district.

A ceremonial signing was held Wednesday morning at the University Center to kick off a new dual credit program.

It will allow Premont students to attend some classes at A&M Corpus Christi and earn high school and college credit.

Makayla Rodriguez, a Premont Collegiate High School Junior who attended the signing ceremony, already knows what classes she wants to take.

"I heard they have a very good nursing program so I wanted to, of course, I want to graduate and be in the medical field," Rodriguez said. "So that would just be a bonus for me coming to school here with their good program."

Rodriguez and about 75 students are expected to take part in the Islander Academy program this fall will be transported from Premont to the TAMUCC campus and then back.

The bus will be equipped with WiFi so students can work on their assignments to and from their classes.