TAMU-CC alerts campus of alleged sexual assault to student

Over the weekend, students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi received an email from the University Police Department about a female student who reported a sexual assault that took place at her residence.

The alleged assaulter was reported to be another student at the university. The university handed the investigation off to the Corpus Christi Police Department, who said the case is active and no suspect has been arrested.

We asked TAMU-CC UPD Chief Alan Gutierrez if students should feel safe on campus following the report.

"There’s no absolute. Our community partners need to be aware of their surroundings and make sure that our community works with us. They’re our first eyes and ears," Gutierrez said.

Many student told us some ways they take measures into their own hands when it comes to their safety on campus.

"I just try to stay as alert as possible, just look at my surroundings before going to the parking lot. I also look under my car," sophomore Munira Puno said.

"I also have my self defense keychain. It comes with pepper spray and a rape whistle and a little shabby thing right here," freshman Anira Mosley said.

"I carry pepper spray with me on my keys and I really don’t like walking alone at night," freshman Sarah Stone said.

Other students recommended that if a similar situation happens to another student, to speak up and hold people accountable because it might give others courage to do the same.

There will be a student-led march on Wednesday to bring awareness to sexual assault and violence. It will take place at Bay Hall Lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Islander community is encouraged to come out.

