TAMU-CC 2022 spring commencement ceremony takes place this weekend

It's graduation season and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will hold it’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday May 21, at the American Bank Center.

Over 1,280 Islander students will be graduating this weekend, which is a record number for one semester in the university’s 75 year history.

“During (COVID-19) in the last cohort of graduates, we actually hit a record of an increase in 11.6 percent. So, we were really excited that during a pandemic, we were able to help students through their educational process," said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, President of TAMU-CC.

Ericka Ledesma is a Corpus Christi native graduating this Saturday from the university.

She told us she went to school in the Tuloso-Midway school district and has accepted a job teaching math and science to fifth graders.

“I had a lot of role models who were positive influences who really just had great hearts, and I wanted to be one of those people. I wanted to share my knowledge with the youth," Ledesma said.

There are two ceremonies Saturday honoring the graduates from the Island university's five academic colleges.

At 10:00 a.m.

The college of education and human development

College of Liberal Arts

College of Science and Engineering

At 2:00p.m.



College of Business

College of Nursing & Health Sciences

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis and the doors at the American Bank Center open an hour prior to each ceremony.

For information on the American Bank Center's clear bag policy click here.

For information on their parking click here.

If you are not able to attend the ceremony in person click here to watch their live stream.