Talarico on Corpus Christi Water Crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico spoke with Anchor Clara Benitez-Cortez on his thoughts on the water crisis and what he thinks needs to be done to fix it. He says state leadership has failed the citizens of Corpus Christi.

State Rep. James Talarico discusses the Coastal Bend's water crisis with KRIS 6

*After this article published, Talarico clarified his statement about curtailment was in reference to reducing water use in general, not specific to curtailment during a level 1 water emergency. The city’s current drought restrictions apply to all users regardless of classification.

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