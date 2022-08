Corpus Christi Municipal Court is kicking off Warrant Resolution Month on Thursday.

All through September, people with traffic citations, code enforcement violations or Class "C" misdemeanors who owe on payments or have failed to appear in person or online can make payment arrangements without fear of being arrested.

To view and pay your tickets online, go to municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx

Payments can also be made by phone at 1-866-299-7084