Taft man sentenced to life in prison in connection with birthday-party shooting

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A Taft man was found guilty of multiple capital murder charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera stated in Facebook post Friday that Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. was convicted of a shooting that left four men dead and another man injured.

The crime occurred at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018 in the 500 block of Wilburn Street during a 1-year-old child’s birthday party.

Those killed were identified as 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr.; 20-year-old Juan Sandoval III; 22-year-old Jeremy Sandoval; and 25-year-old Nicky Sandoval.

Juan Espinoza Sr. was grandfather to Juan, Jeremy, Nicky.

According to Rivera, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., who also took part in the shooting, remains in custody and is awaiting his trial date.