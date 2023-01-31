Taft High School is sending three musicians to the 3-A All-State concert band

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three students from Taft High School are headed to the All-State music conference in San Antonio in February.

All-State band is the top honor a band student can achieve, but it's not an easy road.

Students from Taft that made the All-State band this year are Juan Maldonado on French Horn, Moises Molina on Trumpet, and Nicholas Garza on Alto Saxophone.

Joseph Guzman, Head Band Director at Taft HS, says the process started at the regional level, then another audition at the area level, then a final audition at the state level which will put them against musicians from all over the State of Texas.

"For some of them, it's the first time they've ever made the All-state band," Guzman said. He added, "They only take one spot for alto saxophone for Juan Maldonado, they only take two French Horns, and he was second chair in that audition. And then Moises Molina where they take three trumpet players, he was third chair."

Alto sax player Nicholas Garza said, "The funny thing is, I actually wasn't confident in making it to state. But all my friends and family were like, 'you're gonna make it no matter what'".

Taft's head band director Joseph Guzman said that last year Taft had three other students make the All-State band.

Something is going right over in the Taft Band Hall.

