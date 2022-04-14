Taco Palenque, Palenque Grill coming to La Palmera Mall

La Palmera Mall announced Thursday that the Corpus Christi mall will add Taco Palenque and Palenque Grill to the mall’s expanding dining options.

The release from La Palmera states the new Palenque Grill will be an 8,920-square-foot dine-in restaurant and be located next to Dave & Buster’s.

Plans for the new 4,500-square-foot Taco Palenque quick-service restaurant and drive-thru say it will be located near Firestone off Staples Street.

Both are the creation of owner Juan Francisco “Pancho” Ochoa, the founder of the El Pollo Loco restaurant brand, the release states.

“La Palmera continues to be a prime location for new business in the Corpus Christi market,” Amanda Sanchez, general manager of La Palmera said in the release. “The recent announcement of The Cheesecake Factory, JD Sports and Stir Fry 88 being added to the La Palmera retail and dining lineup further solidifies our position as shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in the Coastal Bend.”

Construction on the two locations is set to begin immediately. The Palenque Grill is slated to open in late November, the release states. Taco Palenque, the city’s second location, is slated to be completed in early 2023.