T-M Primary School adds book vending machine to promote reading to students

Students who exhibit peace, productivity, happiness, and health in class will receive a token to the vending machine
Alexis Montalbo/KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 04, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, students and staff at Tuloso-Midway Primary School celebrated the 50th day of school. Part of the school’s celebration included the revelation of a new book vending machine.

“This is just a reward system for our students,” said T-M Primary principal Laura Davila. “At our campus, we celebrate peace, productivity, happiness, and health, and it’s a positive behavior program, that allows students to promote strategies in the classroom to have a productive learning environment.”

“Being nice is the right thing to do, and treat others the way you want to be treated,” said second grader Penelope Rivera.

Students who demonstrate the positive behaviors in class will receive a token for the vending machine.

“We want to promote reading for our students, it’s really important to create a culture of reading for our students, and we’re excited to be doing this for our school,” Davila said.

Before it was revealed, the vending machine was covered in the school, and there was a lot of buzz surrounding it.

“Some of us thought it was a snow cone machine, I thought it was a big fridge we could just put our water bottles in,” Rivera said.

“We had the kids guess exactly what was behind the box, we got everything from cotton candy machines, to an aquarium, to teachers hiding,” Davila said. “Today was the grand reveal, and they were super excited to see the books.”

The books currently in the vending machine are stocked from proceeds from the book fair the school recently had. The vending machine will remain stocked using student activity money funds.

“All our campus activities, our fundraisers, they go back to our students, and these are what it goes into,” Davila said.

