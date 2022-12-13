Swearing in day for Del Mar Board of Regents members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar Board of Regents swore in two of its recently elected regents Tuesday afternoon.

There are three regents seats on the November Ballot.

Only two of the regents were able to attend the swearing in ceremony.

They were Libby Averyt, who was reelected to her at-large seat, and David Loeb.

Loeb is the new District 2 regent.

He spoke about what his first priority will be as a member of the board of regents.

"One of the things I want to work on is getting enrollment up.I think Del Mar has a great story to tell," Loeb said. "It's a wonderful, low cost, high quality education for people who live here (...)

" (...) I want to make sure our story is told and we can help as many students as possible and also help businesses have a trained workforce."

The terms for the three regents will run through 2028.

Carl Crull, who was elected to the District 5 regents seat, was unable to attend the swearing in.

