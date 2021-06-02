Watch
Suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:04:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The man, Enrique Diaz, has an outstanding warrant with no bond, according to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Diaz is described as a 21-year-old male, who stands 5’11” feet, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Those who have information about Diaz or his whereabouts are told to call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online.

Your tips will be kept anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

