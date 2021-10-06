Suspect connected to homicide investigation in Austin arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said that they arrested a man connected to a homicide investigation in Austin, Texas.

Investigators said Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Manuel Hernandez was checking license plates Monday night in the 6800 block of South Padre Island Drive.

He was checking for stolen vehicles according to police. However, one of the reports alerted Officer Hernandez a vehicle was connected to a murder investigation in Austin.

According to NBC affilliate KXAN, Walker gunned down 22-year-old David Bryan Herrera after Herrera made a comment to Walker.

Detectives determined the driver, 17-year-old Charles Walker, had two warrants for his arrest.

Walker had one warrant out of Austin with a $150,000.00 bond and another for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Bexar County.

After setting up surveillance at a hotel room, police said Walker tried to flee on foot but was arrested.

Charles Walker was charged with evading on foot, failing to identify as a fugitive, homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrants.

Additional officers contacted the other people in the hotel room and found that both were in possession of others identifying information.

26-year-old Megan Turner and 23-year-old Trenton Hobdy were both charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.

