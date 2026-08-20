Susan Mathis, widow of local icon 'Ronnie Pointy Boots Mathis,' has died

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Susan Mathis, the widow of local icon "Ronnie Pointy Boots Mathis," has died. The cause of her death has not yet been determined, and the medical examiner's office is awaiting the results of her toxicology report.

Friends describe Susan as truly the love of Ronnie's life, saying she stood by his side through thick and thin. The two married in February of this year. Ronnie died in March after a long battle with cancer.

Judge Joe Benavides, a justice of the peace who officiated their wedding, remembered Susan's warm spirit.

"And that's why they were together for so long, because she had the same passion as he had. And it was like she was nice, she was always smiling, she always welcomed you with that smile," Benavides said.

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