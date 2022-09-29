Surfers take advantage of surge sent to coastal bend by Hurricane Ian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Conditions will not be ideal for the average beach goer the rest of this week.

But on Whitecap Beach, surf’s up for Wolfgang Govedaris and his teammates on the Corpus Christi Ice Rays.

“We wanted to catch some gnarly waves. They were actually pretty nice, pretty big,” he said.

They took their boogie boards and took advantage of the larger than usual waves rolling in, due to a surge from Hurricane Ian in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

“We actually came out here two days ago," said Govedaris. "Not many junior hockey teams are going to be able to get the chance to use the beach. So, we’re going to be soaking it up and enjoying it every second we can.”

The City of Corpus Christi warns that the surge will flood beaches, possibly up to the dunes.

The National Weather Service also warns waves could be 8 feet to 12 feet high.

It didn’t stop dozens more to get on the water before conditions get worse. Many surfers gathered near the seawall on Padre Island in the late afternoon.

Corpus Christi resident Matt Kreft said as the afternoon went on the waves got increasingly better for him to kitesurf. He enjoys when the storms are far away and provide a surge.

“Right now the intervals aren’t there yet, but I like when there’s more space between the waves. They’re more powerful,” said Kreft.

Even while enjoying the unusual conditions, you can’t forget why it’s happening.

Govedaris said his family recently moved to Florida and are in the middle of Hurricane Ian.

“House is like…I would say the whole garage is halfway flooded," said Govedaris. "So, I’m pretty sure we lost a car, but I don’t think we’re going to lose too much else. So, we’re pretty fortunate.”

The city is reminding people the risk for rip currents will be higher through the end of the week. Those inexperienced swimmers should use extreme caution going into the water.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.