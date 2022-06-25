ARANSAS PASS, Texas — With ear protection in both ears, intense eyes and a guiding hand, Virgene Schwenke watched as his grandson shot a pistol on Friday.

Schwenke has been shooting guns for about 75 years and it’s a skill he’s passed on to his family. He’s owned Schwenke’s Rifle and Pistol Range for over 50 years.

“If you feel in fear, you should be able to carry a gun,” Schwenke said.

Schwenke supports the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a New York law that required people to prove proper cause to get a concealed carry permit.

The Supreme Court found that the law infringed upon the Constitution, which allows people to carry a gun outside the home.

Schwenke said by striking down the law, crime could go down.

“If they know they’re looking at a guy and he might have a gun to put him out, I don’t think he’ll be so quick to show his gun,” he said.

While he’s a fierce gun advocate, Schwenke said before someone buys a gun, the State of Texas should require the buyer to go through a criminal background check and a gun safety course.

However, he said guns are necessary for protection.

“If you take the guns away from all the other people, that’s not going to be fair to the people and it’s going to be dangerous,” he said.

Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa said the Supreme Court’s decision will not have an impact in Texas because of the Constitutional Carry Law, which allows Texans to carry a gun without a license or training.

However, Hinojosa is also aiming for criminal background checks and a waiting period before someone can buy an assault weapon.

“The only thing that I see happening here in Texas next session — we need to find a way to increase the age to purchase a military assault rifle from 18, to 21,” Hinojosa said.

On the other hand, District 27 U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said the Supreme Court’s decision upheld the rights granted to people through the Second Amendment.

He said during times of tragedy, politicians will use that situation to trample on people’s rights.

“Our job especially from the federal government’s perspective is to make sure that we do not tread upon the rights and liberties of the American people,” Cloud said.