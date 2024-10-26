Superheroes visit Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The window-washing professionals at Driscoll Children's Hospital (DHC) shook things up a bit while doing their job. Instead of going up to the seventh floor just to wipe away dirt, as they would on any other day, the window-washers wore superhero costumes to spread smiles for the kids.

DHC patient Javier Chavez was happy and emotional he watched his favorite superheroes in action.

"Which one is your favorite?" KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo said.

"Spiderman," Chavez said.

"That's fitting, right, because Spiderman climbs on stuff?" Jaramillo said.

"Yeah!" Chavez said.

KRIS 6 News was able to catch up with Spiderman and the rest of the team before they went back to fighting crime and saving the world.

"You do this kind of to look around and appreciate that you're sharing smiles and joy for the kids," Spiderman said.

"Give them that little extra push that they might need to get over whatever hurdle they're going through. And at the end of the day, that's what makes it all worth it," Captain America said.

""I almost cried, honestly. Just by looking at them, and them waving at us, and making them smile and happy," Batman said.

But Batman wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren’t the true heroes.

"The real heroes of the hospital are the doctors, the nurses, the cleaning people," Batman said.

But Chavez had one message he wanted to pass on to his superheroes.

"Thank you. It's fun for the kids that are in treatment. For the smiles, and for the happiness," he said.

Driscoll Children's Hospital said they plan to host the superheroes again in the future.

