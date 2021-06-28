Summer youth programs return to Corpus Christi Athletic Club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Athletic Club is opening its doors as early as 5:00 a.m. during the week to help you stay cool and enjoy some indoor activities. Children from ages 3 to 16 can take part in one of 7 different camps happening now through July. This includes, the summer skills camp, group swim lessons, gymnastics and cheerleading camp.

Organizers say they are excited to welcome back to youth programs after everything was canceled last year. In addition, sign ups are back to normal. If you are interested in learning more about the youth programs this summer, click here.