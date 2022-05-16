Summer travel expected to pick up starting in June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Corpus Christi International Airport, preparations already are underway for a busy upcoming month.

CCIA Director of Aviation Kevin Smith describes it as a landmark month, and said flights are already 80 percent full.

The volume has increased so much that three more flights have been added, he said, getting rid of the smaller planes in order to sell more seats.

Most people coming into Corpus Christi are visiting from surrounding states such as Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

“We’re putting new jet bridges on every gate, and we’ll have three of them done by June," he said. "Maybe four. We’re upgrading the terminal. Installing new LED lights throughout the terminal and new seats that have power."

If you’re traveling internationally or if you’re just flying across Texas, there are a few things you can do to make the most of your money and time — including booking your trip as soon as possible.

“If you’ve never traveled internationally, please get on TSA’s website and sign up for Precheck," Smith said. "They do interviews locally, even though we don’t do it here at the airport right now. You can still get it down in Corpus Christi and get signed up for Prechecks.”

How it Works

1. Apply Online: Submit an online application in 5 minutes and schedule an appointment at any of the more than 380 enrollment centers.

2. Enroll in person: It's a 10-minute in-person appointment that includes fingerprinting for a background check.

3. Travel with Ease: Add your Known Traveler Number to your airline reservation to enjoy faster, more seamless screening.

And one last tip: Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport.

Read here about civil penalties for prohibited items.