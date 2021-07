CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your looking for some summer evening entertainment the American Bank Center has got you covered.

The entertainment facility is hosting their Summer Movie Nights 2021 in Watergarden Park.

They will show some classic movies like Grease, Friday the 13th, and Jurassic Park.

Each movie night will feature a preshow with themed drinks, food, trivia, costume contests and more.

The cost to attend is $5 dollars per person.