Summer Fun: Camp options for Coastal Bend kids

CORPUS CHRISTI — Most Coastal Bend students kicked off their summer the week of June 3 and many parents are still looking for options when it comes to keeping kids occupied.
KRIS 6 decided to find cheaper summer camp options for families:
- Dates: Weekly summer camps from May 28 - August 9th
- Ages: 4-12 years old
- Cost: $130 per child/week for members
$160 per child/week for non-members(Financial assistance is available)
- Time: 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
- Activities: Free swim lessons, arts and crafts, weekly field trips, CCISD Summer Program provides free lunch and snacks, sports, games, etc.
- Contact: 361-239-0023
Harbor Playhouse Young Peoples Theater Camp
- Dates: Weekly camps from June 10- August 24
- Ages: 6-15 years old
- Cost: $200 per camper/session
- Time: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
(Extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)
- Activities: Kids will learn acting, singing, dancing and voice skills, provide script ideas and at the end of camp perform a free performance for friends and family. Families must provide lunch and snacks
- Contact: (361) 882-5500
Art Museum of South Texas: The Fine Art of Summer Camp 2024
- Dates: Weekly camps from June 3-Aug 2
- Ages: K5-12
- Cost: $230 for members a week
$260 for non-members a week (limited scholarships available)
- Time: 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m(extra fees apply for early drop off and late pickup)
- Parents must provide lunch and snacks
- Activities: Kids can paint, draw, do ceramics, print making, improv, musical theater and put on a performance at the end of camp for friends and family
- Contact: 361-825-3500
Northwest Kids Sports Summer Camp
- Dates: 11 weekly sessions from May 30 – August 7
- Ages: Kinder-6th grade
- Cost: $229 a session
- Time: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Snacks provided but parents must provide lunch
- Activities: Full gymnastics facility, outdoor pool, waterslides, games.
- Contact: email nwk@nwksports.com or call 361-241-0952.
Snapology of Corpus Christi Summer Camps and Workshops at Funtrackers
- Dates: Weekly Camps and daily workshops from June 3 -August 9
- Ages: 5-14
- Cost: $49-$250
- Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Activities: Kids will get to be hands on with robotics, learn programming, engineering, coding, creative building challenges and more.
- Contact: 512-790-3076
South Texas Botanical Gardens 2024 Kids Summer Nature Camp
- Dates: June 10- June 28
- Ages: 6-13
- Cost: $135 for members and $160 for non-members
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon and one session 1-4 p.m.
- Activities: reptile and parrot interactions, butterfly and tiny critter observations, nature walks, nature crafts, journaling.
- Contact: 361-852-2100 or email rendae@stxbot.org