Successful truck driver hosting free cookout for Corpus Christi families

A local truck driver who's become a successful businesswoman is hosting a free cookout for local families.

Katherine Jackson, who grew up on the city's Westside, wants to give back to her community.

Jackson has created the local chapter of the "Black Woman Mafia". The organization has chapters in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth. The group's goal is to promote wellness and help women get out of poverty.

Jackson will be hosting the local chapter's first event at West Haven Park this weekend. She will help local families prepare their children for this new school year by holding several games and awarding gift cards.

According to her mother, Letonia Jackson, people will be on hand to offer advice on how to get families out of debt.

"This day and time, everyone is needing help and times are really hard right now," Letonia said. "What she's promoting is "I can help you. I can find the help to help you if you're in debt and that's something you're worried about." She's willing to help or show you how to get out of debt."

Katherine's sister-in-law, Sarah, is also helping with Saturday's event.

"It's to have something free and fun that everyone can be a part of," Sarah said. "It doesn't matter if you have money or don't have money anyone can be a part of. It doesn't matter if you have money or don't have money, anyone can be a part of it and feel like they belong. They can leave happy and with full stomachs."

The Black Woman Mafia event will be held on Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at West Haven Park at 1719 Cliff Maus Dr.