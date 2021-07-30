Subway workers protest unsafe working conditions

INGLESIDE, Texas — Five former staff members from the Ingleside Subway walked out of work Thursday morning over what they allege to be unsafe conditions. They’ve spent the day making sure their concerns were heard.

“We’re just out here spreading awareness, we all got hired at a different Subway with a different owner that does things right, so now we’re just out here spreading awareness and telling people what really goes on behind those doors,” says Carsen Smith, one of the protesters and former employees.

The former employees say that the location is infested with flies and roaches, there is mold in the floor, ice machines and food, and insulation falls through the ceiling. They say they contacted to human resources and management of the store, were told they would look into the problems, but they never followed up.

They even took matters into their own hands to fix toilets without help from management.

“About the toilet situation, me and another employee had to fix it because HR would not come over here to fix it themselves,” says Meadow Lopez, another protester.

The staff said they did what they could do to keep the establishment clean, but were not provided with the proper cleaning supplies and disinfectants.

Subway’s corporate offices told KRIS 6 News in a statement that they are in contact with the franchise owner to better understand the situation.