Studies show pregnancy and breastfeeding reduces your risk for breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health experts say having multiple kids at a younger age and breastfeeding them reduces your risk for breast cancer.

“When we think about the receptors for breast cancer, many times they're estrogen and progesterone positive. Estrogen and progesterone are normal hormones that women produce over time. And when you're pregnant or you're breastfeeding, the amount of these hormones change in your body. And over a lifetime, being pregnant and actually breastfeeding, actually will reduce your risk of breast cancer,” said Dr. Jennifer Molokwu, with the American Cancer Society.

According to Dr. Molokwu, a UCLA study showed a slight increase in Post Partum breast cancer.

“I know that there was a recent UCLA study that says that there's a small spike in your risk of breast cancer right around year 1 to 3 after you've just had a baby. But even in that study, it did say overall, over a lifetime, in 10+ years greater, that pregnancy and breastfeeding are actually protective for you against breast cancer,” said Dr. Molokwu.

Women now are having children later in life, which a study with NIH, states could be one of factors for post-partum breast cancer.

Another factor look into, whether she breastfed her child and when she had her first child.

Dr. Molokwu says there are other factors in our society today that increase your chance of getting breast cancer.

“We know that obesity, is linked with our risk of breast cancer. We're living a more sedentary lifestyle. We're not as mobile as we used to [be]. And we know that all of those environmental factors also play a fact in our risk for breast cancer,” Dr. Molokwu stated.

On top of obesity, smoking and living a life with low physical activity, another risk your family history.

Especially on your maternal side, such as your mom, sister or any female cousins.

Health experts recommend getting screened starting at age 40 but if you notice something at an earlier age, go get it checked especially after having a baby.

“Listen to your body. If you notice something that's off, go get it checked,” Dr. Molokwu said.

Dr. Molokwu says pumping and not just exclusively breastfeeding also counts in your fight against breast cancer.

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