Students tend to garden and watch it grow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February's big freeze damaged some of the garden at the Corpus Christi Montessori School. Now that garden is thriving all thanks to help from the Mayor's Community Gardens Restoration Program.

That program powered by a donation from Reliant Energy.

The students are growing flowers and vegetables. The garden even has an irrigation system, rainwater collection tanks, and a compost area that worms.

Friday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo got a first hand look at the garden and even tasted tea made from flowers the students grew.

