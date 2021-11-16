Students learn about recycling on National Recycling Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday was National Recycling Day and some elementary school students joined in on the effort.

4th and 5th grade students from Seashore Learning Center toured the Republic Services Recycling Facility.

Students were able to get a close up look at how recycling works and what should and should not be thrown into recycling bins.

"It's really cool to learn about and it's really fun to learn about what we can recycle," said 4th grader Sophia Ustymenka.

"I really want everybody to recycle," said 4th grader Gracyn Harmon. "It will help out our community and it will help out with not as much pollution

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni also attended Monday's tour and spoke to the students about the importance of recycling.

