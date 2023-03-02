Students in the Costal Bend celebrated Texas Independence Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, elementary students from Incarnate Word Academy proudly celebrated Texas Independence Day.

Students came dressed in their best gear to learn more about the state of Texas and its culture. Students learned about the importance of being a member of the community and keeping their home state clean.

Some of the activities that students participated in were, fun games, lasso lessons, fun dancing, and they even had a chance to pet horses and ponies.

