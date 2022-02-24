Students from IWA advance in hardest math problem contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week Incarnate Word Academy Middle School students participated in the Hardest Math Problem contest sponsored by Scholastic.

A total of fifty-five students advanced to the second and final rounds of the competition.

Organizers say one sixth-grader advanced in the sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade categories of the contest. Jennifer Huang is a 6th-grade student at the Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level.

Jennifer submitted an entry in the sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade categories of the Hardest Math Problem Contest and advanced in all three categories for each grade level. School officials say this is an exceptional and unique accomplishment for a sixth-grade student.

According to school officials, the Hardest Math Problem Student Contest is an annual competition presented by Scholastic, The Actuarial Foundation, and the New York Life Foundation.

The competition challenges students in grades 6 through 8 to solve multistep math problems with real-world situations and engaging characters.

Students will submit their entries for the next contest round, which ends on March 21.