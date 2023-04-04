Students encourage each other with positive sticky note wall at W.B. Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students a W.B. Ray High School are doing it the "Ray Way" as they encourage and uplift each other with their positive note wall.

It started out as an idea from student council members back in 2015.

Although the idea did not last throughout the years, the school's current students have decided to bring the creative idea back in hopes to put a smile on people's faces.

Joanna Wang is a senior and is president of the student council. She says this is a great way to make a difference in someone's life. Even if it's with a sticky note.

“We make fun, positive, encouraging sticky notes to put up and we just feel good that we're spreading positivity around campus," said Wang.

There are close to 100 notes on the wall. Some saying “Be yourself", "thank you for being you", and "you are magnificent."

Senior student, Suhawani Narang says picking a note for herself always boosts her spirits.

"I honestly think it's the little things which can improve someone's day," said Narang, "I know there have been days where I have four tests at school and I'm like 'I hate this and I want to go home.' Or sometimes I go into school with a super bad attitude and seeing something that's funny, it's those little things that can bring up your spirits and remind you that everything is not always that serious."

New notes are added weekly and as students rush to their classes, they snag one to get them through the day.

For Diego Martinez, these notes not only motivate him, he says they push him to stay focused in school.

"I always take a note on those days where I am down." It helps me motivate myself throughout school. Sometimes I feel like I’m may not be doing a good job in school and seeing this, it could be something funny and it motivates me to do a great job in school.”

And although these notes are small in size, students say the impact is much bigger.

