CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student organization at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is working to connect veterans with mental health resources through a free community event this Saturday.

The group is hosting "Hold the Line," a suicide and wellness prevention event aimed at addressing the mental health crisis facing the veteran community.

Jack Gray, a member of the student organization, said the event carries deep significance.

Student group hosts 'Hold the Line' veteran suicide prevention event this Saturday

"The veteran community is so deeply impacted by suicides, as many as 22 a day, and this is our first suicide prevention event since 2019, so it's a chance for us to connect with the community and connect our veterans with resources to prevent suicide and support mental health," Gray said.

Fellow member Caroline Gentry said the timing of the event is intentional.

"September is Suicide Awareness Month, and like Jack said, veteran populations are highly affected by suicide, and we really wanted to bring awareness to it and a sense of community around it," Gentry said.

The event will be hosted at Soma Yoga and will feature yoga, a cold plunge, battlefield acupuncture, coloring, and therapy. Free pizza from Marty McPies will also be available.

Event will be held at SOMOS YOGA

5540 Saratoga Blvd #104, Corpus Christi TX 78413

Time: 11am-2pm

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