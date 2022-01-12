Student collecting teddy bears to help young sexual assault victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School student Kaylie Kelley is a victim of sexual assault and is helping pay it forward.

When you report a sexual or physical assault to the police, the next step is a forensic interview. Afterwards, the victim picks out a teddy bear. Kelley is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals to help other victims.

The teddy bears go to the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend and the teddy bear drive will be happening through February 15. Drop off boxes are located at the entrances of all Flour Bluff ISD schools, as well as at the Coast Guard Unit, Surfside Sandwich Shoppe, Bluffalo Wings Company and Scuttlebutts Bar and Grill.

